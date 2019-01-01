Introduction

"I assure you, there has been NO mistake." the man behind you growls into your ear as he presses the cold steel of the .45 deeper into the crown of your skull.

"The money, I'm sorry... It was the money!" you cry back in a humiliating attempt at saving your own life.

Several hours later, you are found by police with urine-soaked pants and a 50 dollar bill stuffed firmly into the back of your throat.

You didn't live. Welcome to Mafia Returns - The Game